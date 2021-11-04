Morning frost visible as temperatures become below freezing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were up early Thursday morning you may have had to scrape your windshield.

This is the time of year that frost tends to form on those cold autumn mornings. It was a cold and frosty start to the day and you may have had to give yourself some extra time to scrape that frost off your windshield. Frost forms much like dew does during the warmer months.

22News Meteorologist, Kelly Reardon added, “When the temperature drops at night time very rapidly on an autumn night like we’ve seen recently under clear skies and calm winds, that can force moisture onto surfaces, like blades of grass the surface of your car windshield different things like that and since the surfaces are at or below freezing instead of dew it forms frost.”

Once the sun came up and the temperatures got up above freezing, the frost melted away pretty quickly.

Chances are we will be dealing with more frost Friday morning so you may want to give yourself some extra time to scrape it off your windshield.