How to keep mosquitoes out of your backyard

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Travel Chikungunya_149206

(AP Photo/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, James Gathany)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Lyme disease, EEE and West Nile Virus are mosquito-borne diseases that have been identified in Massachusetts.

With spring temperatures on the way, mosquitoes are becoming more active again. Families are practicing social distancing during Massachusetts’ stay-at-home advisory, so more are spending time in their backyards rather than going to crowded places like public parks.

How to keep mosquitoes away

  • Minimize your risk of mosquito-borne disease by not going outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear long sleeves and long pants with socks and bug spray when you are outside.
  • Any artificial containers, like garbage cans, that can hold water after it rains, should be put away properly.
  • Puddles, damp leaves, clogged gutters and bird baths all can attract mosquitoes.

Also, our spring temperatures are trending warmer over the last few decades. The warmer and more humid the air is, the more favorable conditions are for mosquitoes.

