Mosquitoes still out due to warmer temperatures this fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – (WWLP) – It’s now the middle of October and we continue to have temperatures well up into the 70’s.

As long as the temperatures stay warm, the mosquitoes will be sticking around. The warm temperatures and all the rain we had this summer and fall made for perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed. Plus, with temperatures that continue to stay above normal, mosquitoes continue to be a problem.

American Pest Solutions Entomologist, Bob Russell, told 22News, “Once temperatures during the days are in the 50’s and overnights are in the high 30’s, low 40’s you’ll see them drop off significantly at that time, they really don’t do well in the 50’s so a daytime of 50’s it usually starts to curtail.”

If you are an early riser you may be able to avoid mosquitoes in the morning when it’s cooler because they become more active in the afternoon when the temperatures warm up.