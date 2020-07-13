Most days in July so far have been above average high temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a hot July so far. In the first 12 days of the month leading up to Monday, 9 of those days have had above average high temperatures or well above average.

We’ve only had highs in the 70s once this month so far. So far, 7 days in the 90s this year. In all of 2019 we had 17 days in the 90s and in 2018 we had 26 days in the 90s so we still have some catching up to do, but we are only now entering what is typically the hottest time of the year for us.

It’s not just been hot but humid too. That’s because the eastern half of the country has been exposed to higher humidity thanks to moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico and we haven’t had much relief from that humidity.

The wind direction plays a roll with that. We see the humidity drop if we get a north or northwesterly wind, but for the most part we’ve had winds out of the south and southwest fairly consistently and that keeps the humidity coming.

We’ll have a little relief from the humidity this week. It starts to come back more as we head into the weekend.