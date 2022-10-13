CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you on how the recent rain is affecting the drought situation.

The average rainfall in the month of October is 3.5 inches measured at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. So far this month, there has been almost 2 inches of rain and that has helped with the ongoing drought conditions.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor that came out Thursday, shows most of western Massachusetts in the Moderate Drought category. The Severe Drought area has gotten smaller and includes mainly just a part of Franklin County. Things have improved in the Berkshires with more of Berkshire County in the abnormally dry category now.

Of course, the rain we’re getting Thursday should continue to help us with the drought situation.