SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is back this summer as week two was set to begin Monday.

Unfortunately, Monday night’s event is canceled due to inclement weather.

The series will continue Wednesday, July 27th night at Calhoun Park showing Sing 2 starting at 8:15 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Full Movie Schedule