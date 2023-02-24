CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently multiple power outages and roads closed across Massachusetts due to the high winds on Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County and western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties Friday from 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. According to the MEMA outage map, there are 5,300 power outages throughout the state.

Here is a list of the current towns with power outages and roads closed across Massachusetts:

Hampshire County

Haydenville– North Farms Road is closed due to an electrical pole on fire and power will be out in the area while the repairs are being made.

Belchertown– Mill Valley Road is closed due to utility poles being down, causing Franklin Street, Shea Avenue, Oakwood Drive, Pine Street, Kennedy Road, Blacksmith Road, Robin Lane, Rainbow Drive, and Moss Lane to be without power.

Hampden County

Granville– Route 57 is closed from the area of North Lane to Beech Hill Road.

Palmer– Thorndike Street in Palmer is closed after a tree fell down over wires and knocked over a utility pole.

Berkshire County

Adams– Lower Bellevue Avenue is closed and is without power due to fallen trees on the lines.

Franklin County

Colrain– East Colrain Road is closed at Nelson Road due to trees and wires down.