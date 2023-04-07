CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple towns across western Massachusetts are not allowing open burning on Friday due to the Red Flag Warning.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Friday evening. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring, any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

Open burning season in Massachusetts runs from January 15 to May 1st and they allow you to burn natural materials in your yard. Permits to burn must be obtained through your local fire department and can be rescinded at any time due to changes in air quality and weather.

These towns in western Massachusetts are not allowing open burning to take place on Friday:

Franklin County

Ashfield

Hampshire County

Hatfield

Worcester County

Sturbridge

Warren

Burning must be done between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and must be at least 75 feet from all dwellings. Fire departments encourage you to stage the fire as close as possible to the material. You are allowed to burn brush, cane, driftwood, and forestry debris, as long as it is not from commercial or industrial land clearing, as well as agricultural materials like fruit tree pruning, and trees and brush from agricultural land clearing.