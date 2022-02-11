CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some pretty cold temperatures last month we’ve been experiencing some very mild temperatures this February.

Temperatures were still above average last month but it was actually cooler than it has been in awhile. According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, the temperature across the country for January 2022 was about a degree warmer than average. However it was the coolest January in eight years.

Temperatures were below average over most of the eastern part of the country and we had some pretty cold weather here in western Massachusetts with temperatures getting down below zero.

“Oh yeah it was freezing, it was too cold for me, my pipes froze and burst so I wasn’t too happy about that.” Lauren Shanks

It was also the driest January on record since 2014 and tied with 2009 as the 14th driest January. Precipitation was below average in the West the South and here in the Northeast.