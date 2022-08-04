SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is canceled Thursday night due to inclement weather.
The series will continue Friday, August 5th night at Nathan Bill Park showing Space Jam A New Legacy starting at 8:15 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.
Full Movie Schedule
Monday, July 25th – Marshall Roy Park – Sing 2
- Wednesday, July 27th – Calhoun Park – Sing 2
Thursday, July 28th – Myrtle Street Park – Sing 2
- Friday, July 29th – Nathan Bill Park – Sing 2
- Monday, August 1st – Marshall Roy Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Wednesday, August 3rd – Calhoun Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
Thursday, August 4th – Myrtle Street Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Friday, August 5th – Nathan Bill Park – Space Jam A New Legacy