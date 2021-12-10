National Grid prepares for high winds

(NEWS10) – National Grid is increasing staffing, extending evening and overnight work shifts, and closely monitoring the weather. This is in preparation for possible high winds, scattered showers, and the potential thunderstorms.

National Grid has increased employee counts in the field and has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan. That plan includes:

Calling in outside resources, and mobilizing field and tree crews.

Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on National Grid’s website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

National Grid is also offering suggestions about what you should do if your power goes out. Those suggestions include: