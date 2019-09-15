National Hurricane Center predicts over-active hurricane season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are still in the middle of the hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Humberto is swirling in the Atlantic, just days after a devastating Hurricane Dorain hit the Bahamas and the southeast coast of the United States. And the National Hurricane Center is now predicting increasing chances for an over-active season.

Originally, they predicted a near-normal season, but an August 8th update shows now a 45-percent chance of an above-normal season, with chances lowering for a below-normal season and near-average season.

That would bring us 10 to 17 named tropical cyclones, with 5 to 9 of those being hurricanes. There’s a prediction of 2 to 4 of those reaching major hurricane status, meaning a category 3 or above.

We have already seen 8 named tropical cyclones this year, with the latest being Humberto. Now since the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, that does mean we could see more activity in the next few weeks.

You can see in this hurricane activity graph that although the beginning of September is the peak of the season, the number of named storms absolutely continues into October, slowly declining as we get toward the end of November as the ocean cools down.

Remember, warm ocean water is what fuels tropical storms and hurricanes.

