National Weather Service announces upgrades to weather forecasting technology

(WWLP) – The National Weather Service is making some major computer upgrades which will help improve weather computer models here in the United States.

The 22News Storm Team relies on a number of different forecast models from all over the world to help us forecast the weather.

NOAA just announced that they will be making a significant upgrade to their Weather and Climate Operational Super Computing System.

“Other computer models in other countries have been getting faster than ours in the United States,” Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin explained. “So by investing in higher resolution computer models, improved technology, better speed, [and] more accuracy, in the long term, we’ll have a better idea what the forecast is going to be without having to look at some of those other computer models from other countries.”

The upgrade will triple the computing capacity and allow for better, high-resolution forecast model guidance.

NOAA plans to start implementing the new computer model upgrades by early 2022.

