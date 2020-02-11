National Weather Service celebrates 150 years

(WWLP) – We are celebrating a very important birthday, the National Weather Service was founded 150 years ago, Sunday.

Yes, without the National Weather Service, our jobs as meteorologists would be a lot harder.

The National Weather Service meteorologists work 24/7/365 to help protect life and property. Any time you hear of a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning, or more recently, winter storm warnings and advisories, they are the ones issuing them and are the only ones allowed to issue severe weather warnings.

Since being founded, they’ve come up with essential advancements that make the job of weather forecasting much more timely and accurate. They came up with weather balloons, which give us weather observations high in the atmosphere.

Their hurricane hunter aircraft play an important part in hurricane forecasting. Their supercomputers collect, process, and analyze billions of observations worldwide. Their weather radars are what allow us to see inclement weather in western Massachusetts.

They also run the nation’s primary surface weather observing network, at airports all around the country.