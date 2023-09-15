NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four separate tornadoes touched down across New England on Wednesday.

Damage can be seen from the tornado that touched down in Killingly, Connecticut. Tornadoes touched down in Gloucester and Lincoln, Rhode Island. There was also one in Massachusetts in North Attleborough.

Prior to Wednesday, there had already been 14 tornadoes reported across New England this year, including seven in Massachusetts alone.