BOSTON (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado hit the eastern part of Massachusetts Tuesday following several tornado warnings.

Around 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service stated a tornado was confirmed in Mattapoisett, which is located east of Rhode Island along the Massachusetts coast.

Survey teams have been sent to the area to check out the area and investigate the damage. More details will be released by the National Weather Service at a later time.

According to NBC Boston, several people were without power due to the storms. Tornado warnings were issued Tuesday morning between Worcester County and the Massachusetts coastline.