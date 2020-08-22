Near-record heat, humidity are back this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Summer is not over yet. While we had cooler, and much less humid weather last weekend, that completely changed this weekend in western Massachusetts. The heat and humidity are back with feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, in the low 90s.

We have a weaker area of high pressure to the south that will keep skies generally bright, even though a front could produce some pop-up showers. However, the main driver in the heat and humidity is the jet stream bringing in air from the southwest.

This will bring near-record heat.

Saturday, the forecast was near the record of 91 degrees set in 2003. And Sunday, the forecast is right near the record of 90 degrees set in 1947 and 1996. So even though we are wrapping up August, we are not done with the exceptionally hot weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also just updated their September through November outlook, for autumn, and it predicts yet another warmer-than-normal season.