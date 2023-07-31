CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the month of July wraps up, the Pioneer Valley has seen one of the wettest months on record.

July 2023 was definitely a month to remember across western Massachusetts. As July finishes, there was a ton of rain with 9.94 inches of rain falling at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and lots more across the region with some areas seeing over 12 inches.

The average for Westover is 4.1 inches, which is 5.84 inches above average for the month of July. The average high temperature for the month was 85 degrees which is right around the average for the month.