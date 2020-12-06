Nearly 1,000 western Massachusetts residents still without power after Saturday’s Nor’easter

(WWLP) – After Saturday’s snow storm, parts of western Massachusetts are still dealing with some power outages.

Monson saw some heavy snow on trees, houses, and cars and that snow brought some power outages to the area.

According to the MEMA power outage map, almost 8,000 households are still without power across all of Massachusetts because of Saturday’s storm. Most of the outages are in Worcester County.

Here in western Massachusetts, Monson, Ware, New Salem, and Hampden all experienced significant power outages yesterday. With Monson and Ware experiencing nearly 2,000 households each without power at its peak.

As of 7:32 a.m. Sunday, 957 customers are still without power. The following western Massachusetts communities were affected:

Savoy – 32 customers

Becket – 72 customers

Great Barrington – one customer

Sheffield – 106 customers

New Salem – 8 customers

Colrain – 5 customers

Wendell – one customer

Shutesbury – one customer

Warwick – 50 customers

Orange – 2 customers

Wilbraham – 16 customers

Hampden – 2 customers

Palmer – 3 customers

Monson – 29 customers

Brimfield – 223 customers

Wales – 101 customers

Holland – 271 customers

Ware- 34 customers

Currently crews have been working quickly to restore power and outages have been significantly reduced.

Power outages were caused by the heavy and wet falling snow on trees and weighing down on power lines and branches.