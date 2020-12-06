Nearly 1,000 western Massachusetts residents still without power after Saturday’s Nor’easter

(WWLP) – After Saturday’s snow storm, parts of western Massachusetts are still dealing with some power outages.
Monson saw some heavy snow on trees, houses, and cars and that snow brought some power outages to the area.
According to the MEMA power outage map, almost 8,000 households are still without power across all of Massachusetts because of Saturday’s storm. Most of the outages are in Worcester County.
Here in western Massachusetts, Monson, Ware, New Salem, and Hampden all experienced significant power outages yesterday. With Monson and Ware experiencing nearly 2,000 households each without power at its peak.
As of 7:32 a.m. Sunday, 957 customers are still without power. The following western Massachusetts communities were affected:
- Savoy – 32 customers
- Becket – 72 customers
- Great Barrington – one customer
- Sheffield – 106 customers
- New Salem – 8 customers
- Colrain – 5 customers
- Wendell – one customer
- Shutesbury – one customer
- Warwick – 50 customers
- Orange – 2 customers
- Wilbraham – 16 customers
- Hampden – 2 customers
- Palmer – 3 customers
- Monson – 29 customers
- Brimfield – 223 customers
- Wales – 101 customers
- Holland – 271 customers
- Ware- 34 customers
Currently crews have been working quickly to restore power and outages have been significantly reduced.
Power outages were caused by the heavy and wet falling snow on trees and weighing down on power lines and branches.