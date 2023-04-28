CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a dry start to April, we did get quite a bit of rain last weekend.

It rained 2.88 inches at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee so far this month, on average it is 3.7 inches of rain. A lot of that occurred last weekend with some of that heavy rain. Right now there is a deficit of .82 inches so just under an inch of rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor just came out and things have improved in western Massachusetts. Right now the abnormally dry category confines to southern Berkshire County and far southwestern Hampden County.

7 Day Forecast

Western Massachusetts is in pretty good shape as far as rainfall goes and it does look like more rainfall through the weekend and into next week as well.