CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In this heat, it takes less than 20 minutes for the inside of your car to reach almost 130 degrees. 22News learned about the health dangers a hot car poses for both you and your pet.

During these hot summer days, your car can heat up quickly and create a dangerous environment for both your pet and your kids. A mom is now facing criminal charges after leaving her toddler unattended in a car seat in a Falmouth parking lot less than one week ago.

“Don’t leave them alone. Don’t leave them alone in the cars ever. Children have a tendency of increasing their heat relative to their size a lot quicker than adults do. And their ability to decrease their body temperature through sweating is less developed than adults, so it can happen very quickly,” said Neil Nordstrom from the Pediatric Services of Springfield.

While the state of Massachusetts doesn’t have specific laws addressing leaving kids in cars, caregivers can be charged criminally under existing child endangerment laws.

Just to give you an idea of how hot a car can get, 22News tested the temperature inside a vehicle that was sitting in the parking lot all day long. The internal temperature reached 200 degrees.

Small animals like dogs can be affected by a hot cars too. 22News spoke to Dr. Kat Clark from Second Chance Animal Services about how you can help an overheated animal, “The best thing to do is to take towels wetted with cool water and put them all over the pet.”

If your pet is vomiting and not responding, then medical attention is needed.

“Overheating can be fatal depending on how long it’s let to go on and how warm they get. It’s important to get them to a place where they can get fluids and other support,” said Dr. Clark.

In Massachusetts, it is illegal to keep an animal in a vehicle in extreme weather, people who do so will face a fine.

Many cars now come equipped with what’s called “rear seat reminders” that tell you to check the back seat before getting out, which is always helpful on hot days like this.