CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is known for its fall foliage but so far this year, the fall colors haven’t been as vibrant as usual.

Currently, the fall foliage is near peak in western Massachusetts which will be between October 15-30th. Northern New England is currently at its peak with places like the Green Mountains of Vermont and the White Mountains of New Hampshire past peak.

The reason the peak colors are delayed here in western Massachusetts and why the colors aren’t as vibrant is because of the wet summer we saw and the warmer conditions we have been seeing the past few weeks. One of the key ingredients to vibrant colors is not too much rain and a good mixture of warm days and cool nights.

In general, yes there will be color on the trees but don’t expect anything spectacular.