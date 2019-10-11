New England Fall Foliage Report for Columbus Day Weekend

(WWLP) – If you are thinking about leaf-peeping this weekend, we are starting to see some color change. Northern New England is at the peak foliage season which includes Vermont, northern New Hampshire, northern Maine, portions of New York State.

There is now good color across all of western Massachusetts. Great color is in northern Berkshire County, northwest Hamphire County, and western Franklin County.

Take Route 2 west of Greenfield along the Mohawk Trail if you want to stay in western Massachusetts, that may feature the best area for color which is not quite peak yet.

Leaf peeping season typically picks up around Columbus Day which is Monday. We expect to see peak color change in most western Massachusetts in the next few weeks.

Email your videos and photos to reportit@wwlp.com

(Credit: Jamie Storrs/Mount Snow)

(Credit: Jamie Storrs/Mount Snow)

(Credit: Jamie Storrs/Mount Snow)

Latest News: