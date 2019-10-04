New England Fall Foliage Report

(WWLP) – If you are thinking about leaf-peeping this weekend, we are starting to see some color change.

Take Route 2 west of Greenfield if you want to stay in western Massachusetts, that may feature the best area for color.

If you are heading to northern New England, Vermont, portions of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine and the Adirondacks of New York State has great color.

We expect to see color change in western Massachusetts in the next few weeks.

(Credit: Jamie Storrs/Mount Snow)

Prepare for widespread frost tonight with clear skies and light winds dropping temperatures into the low to mid-30s. Cover or bring in sensitive plants before you go to bed tonight if you want them to survive the cold.

Saturday morning will start with the coldest temperatures of the season so far. We’ll have almost a cloud-free sky tomorrow with high temperatures near 60.

It’ll be chilly again Saturday night with mainly clear skies, but clouds will be on the increase Sunday.

Sunday we turn mostly cloudy with highs pushing into the upper 60s. We’ll increase shower chances Sunday night, but the wettest weather of the next week comes during the second half of the day on Monday.

