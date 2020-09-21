New record low temperature set Monday morning in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s felt more like mid-to-late October over the past few days in western Massachusetts. Morning temperatures have dropped to the low 30s, and even the upper 20s for some higher-elevation areas.

According to the National Weather Service, this officially means the growing season is over for most of the area. In fact, we’ve been close to all-time historical records.

Saturday we were two degrees shy of the record low set in 1990, Sunday we were four degrees away from the record set in 1993. Monday morning, we set a new record low temperature at 29 degrees.

Even afternoon highs are very cool, almost ten degrees below the average high for this time of year near 74 degrees.