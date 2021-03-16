New record low temperature Tuesday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperature dropped to 10 degrees at Westover Tuesday morning, setting a new record low.

There were a few factors why temperatures Tuesday morning in western Massachusetts dropped pretty significantly.

First, the jet stream is one of the reasons. It was shifted in such a way that’s bringing in cold air over Canada from the northwest.

The jet stream wasn’t the only thing. Clear skies also helped temperatures drop. Clouds at nighttime trap in heat, which prevents the temperature from dropping significantly. Without clouds at night, the Earth’s surface loses heat faster, so on clear nights, the temperature drops off even more.

It got so cold that we were record cold. A new record at Westover in Chicopee showed a low temperature of 10 degrees, when the previous record was 11 degrees set back in 1970.