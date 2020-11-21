SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 2020 has been the second warmest year on record.

The month of October was the fourth warmest October on record across the globe. The average temperature was 1.53 degrees above the 20th-century average.

The 10 warmest Octobers have all occurred since 2005. Year to date, the period from January through October, the average global temperatures was 1.80 degrees above the 20th-century average making it the second warmest on record.

That’s just .05 of a degree shy of the record set in 2016.

For the Northern Hemisphere year to date, it has been the warmest on record with the average global temperature .04 of a degree higher than the same period in 2016.

Scientists believe that 2020 is very likely to rank among the three warmest years on record.