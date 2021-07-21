New record reached for total rainfall in July

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s still several days left in July but we’ve already reached a new record for total rainfall.

The previous Westover Air Reserve Base record set in 2008 was 11.35 inches. So far in July, we have reached 12.03 inches. There’s still time to add to that total as well, with more rain expected Wednesday afternoon.

According to Westover Air Reserve Base, the current top five July records are:

  • 2008: 11.35″
  • 2009: 9.80″
  • 1975: 9.74″
  • 2000: 8.23″
  • 1994: 7.85″

The 22News Storm Team will provide an official rainfall total for July once the month ends. Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Kelly Reardon, and Allison Finch on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.

