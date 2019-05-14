New solar incentives for municipal utility customers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources awarded more than $772,000 to administer a new solar incentive program.

The program is with the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, a joint-action agency for municipal utilities in Massachusetts.

The incentive comes in the form of rebates.

You can apply for the program starting May 20th, that’s in six days…through the end of March of next year.

The incentives are to encourage homeowners to install solar power. The “municipal light plant” solar incentive program is exclusively for municipal utility customers, while other locals are eligible for the state’s SMART solar incentive program.

Many locals think solar is a step in the right direction.

“I think solar power is important because you know, you have to adapt to change and I mean solar panels are better than just paying for electricity,” Nicholas Kupiec, a Holyoke resident, told 22News.

The program includes a solar rebate of up to $1.20 per watt, capped at 50 percent of total costs. Municipal light plants will contribute 50 percent, while the Department of Energy Resources contributes the second half.

Eligible solar installations must be at or below 25 kilowatts.

The program will continue through April 30, 2021, or until funds are exhausted.

This is just another step to reduce air pollution in Massachusetts.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.