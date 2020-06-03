New study found climate change is likely fueling stronger storms

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A joint study found in every region in the world where hurricanes form showed that the maximum sustained winds are getting stronger and they believe climate change is to blame.

Researchers analyzed 40 years of satellite data and said the findings are in line with what they’d expect from a warming climate, which is quickly rising ocean temperatures. This is because warm water acts as fuel to the fire that is a hurricane or tropical storm. 

The joint study was from NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kossin, the lead researcher, said the new study further increases the confidence that global warming is driving an increase in the intensity of hurricanes. This matters here in New England. 

In August 2011, Hurricane Hanna weakened into a tropical storm before tracking into Connecticut and Massachusetts. Hurricane Bob hit Rhode Island as a category 2 in August of 1991. Category 1 Hurricane Gloria made a third landfall in Connecticut in September 1985. September 1960 Connecticut and Massachusetts dealt with category 2 Hurricane Donna.

This year’s hurricane season is expected to be more active than normal.

