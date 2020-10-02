New weather report shows severe drought throughout Pioneer Valley

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report shows that the entire Pioneer Valley is in a severe drought, with most of southern Hampden County in an extreme drought.

This weekly report comes from the United States Drought Monitor and has indicated that this drought has caused rivers and streams to become very low and lawns and farms to have dried up.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, some parts of Western Massachusetts received a few inches of rain, but 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin said that rainfall isn’t included in this week’s report.

“So that probably put a dent in the drought,” said Bannin. “But we won’t know that information until next Thursday. Next Thursday, we will have the rainfall with this week included.”

During a drought water conservation is key even if your community doesn’t have a water restriction, if your community does it’s important to follow it.

