New Year’s Eve Forecast

(WWLP) – Prepare for a few snowflakes across western Massachusetts as we head into New Year’s Eve night!

Forecast Discussion

As we get ready to head into 2020 we’ll be watching some scattered snow showers and flurries that could bring anyone a dusting of snow, but some thicker coatings of accumulation will generally stay in our western hills.

Mostly these snow showers will be few and far between, but a couple of slippery spots are possible.

Temperatures will be near or just above freezing by midnight and fall into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning, which is actually a little milder than average for this time of year.

The booming you hear tonight will be fireworks not lightning! Chance for a few scattered snow showers between 6pm-midnight though. pic.twitter.com/x6ryzPpvC6 — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) December 31, 2019

New Year’s Day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a bit breezy to start 2020 with highs in the upper 30s, which is a few degrees above average for this time of year.