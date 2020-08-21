Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Huge crowds at Alabama football game goes viral

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Two tropical systems could both hit the Gulf Coast in the coming days. KARK meterologist Pat Walker has the latest track.

Other stories in today’s show:

HUGE CROWDS: High school football is officially back, but in Alabama, not all COVID-19 prevention procedures were followed. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joins the conversation.

DNC WRAP-UP: A convention without a roaring crowd, confetti cannons, funny hats — a gathering in name only — delivered the Democratic presidential nomination to Joe Biden on Thursday, the culmination of a lifelong pursuit that comes at a time of crisis. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

SQUIRRELS SPLOOTING: Some Texas viewers have noticed that squirrels have been laying down flat on their stomachs with their legs stretched behind them, apparently slowed to a complete stop in the soaring temperatures. KXAN’s Will DuPree joins the conversation.

