HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still nice out Wednesday evening and many people took time to enjoy the warm spring conditions.

There was lots of sunshine Tuesday and temperatures warmed up into the lower 70s, that’s about ten degrees above average for this time of year. At Heritage State Park in Holyoke people were out enjoying the nice weather.

“I like nature, I like being outside and all that and this beautiful weather makes it better for me to be out here, it gives me the motivation to be out here more.” Angel Sanchez

It was a nice day to sit and relax, eat lunch outside, or go for a walk with the dog.