Nice day to wash the pollen of your car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some sunny and dry weather this week and you’ve probably noticed quite a bit of pollen in the air.

The sun was shining again Friday and temperatures made it back up into the 80s. There is a lot of tree pollen in the air right now and it has probably left a yellow coating on your car. A lot of people made it out to the Golden Nozzle car wash in Chicopee to get it rid of it.

“To clean my car, it was dirty. I was here two days ago and I had to clean it again because of all the pollen got on it.” Ted Beauradard of Chicopee.

In addition to getting their cars washed a lot of people also took advantage of the nice weather to vacuum out the inside of their cars as well.

