Nice weather brings good turnout at Holyoke Farmer’s Market

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in July, the weather was nice enough on Saturday to get outside and enjoy without any rain.

For the first half of the month, July rain soaked the entire region. This rain ruined a lot of crops and made fields turn into mud, preventing people from planting or gardening.

“It’s hurt us. We don’t have to water, but it’s like “OK” we need some sun! So we’re blessed right now,” Diane Rollins of D&R Farm said.

The sun will help dry out fields and allow for more plants to be planted. Saturday’s weather was the perfect day to spend time at the Holyoke Farmer’s Market.

“The farmers market just started at 11 a.m. and it seems like it’s already bringing in more people this week than it did last week or the week before,” Mary Kate Owens said.