No more near-freezing temperatures for a while

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather in western Massachusetts set new record lows Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures dropped to the upper 20s and low 30s, when average lows are closer to 50 degrees for this time of year.

The potential of frost had many people bringing in or covering up their plants to protect them, which for most of us, doesn’t normally occur until early to mid October.

But big changes are coming.

Low temperatures this week are forecast back near normal in the 50s, and average highs will go from 10-15 degrees below normal, to above normal.

For the month of October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a monthly average temperature also warmer than normal. That would mean more days than not warmer or near average highs.

In Chicopee, October’s average high temperature is 63 degrees, and the average low is 42 degrees.