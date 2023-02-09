CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was some very cold weather to start off the month of February but there hasn’t been much in the way of any snow.

It’s now a week into the month of February and there still hasn’t been any snow yet in the Springfield area so far this month. On average there are 12.9 inches of snow at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and right now that number is zero.

In the past, some of the biggest snowstorms occurred during the month of February and right around this time. There was the Blizzard of 1978, 45 years ago from February 6th to the 7th. Ten years ago, in 2013 another powerful February blizzard hit western Massachusetts on the 8th and 9th, with 20 inches of snow that fell. Some other big February snowstorms include February 15-17th 1958, February 5-6th, 2001, and February 17-18th 2003.

Right now it doesn’t look like any snowstorms anytime soon bet we’ll keep a close eye on it as we head through the rest of the month.