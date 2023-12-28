CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now at the end of December and western Massachusetts has barely seen any snow.

In fact, we have not had any measurable snowfall at Westover Air Base in the month of December, when our average for the month is ​10.2 inches. The only snowfall measurement we have so far this season at Westover in Chicopee is 0.6 inches back in November.

In a typical season, we usually average 49.5 inches of snow by the end of the winter in the Pioneer Valley. If you want to find any snow, you’ll have to head north into the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine and even there it isn’t much snow.

Heading into the New Year, the pattern looks to try and become more favorable for colder air and better snow chances in January and February. In a typical January, we average 13.5 inches of snow and in February we average 12.8 inches of snow.

Of course, there is still a lot of winter to go but the clock is ticking and so far, the season has been nothing but warm and wet.