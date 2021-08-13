No swimming warning at Hampton Ponds State Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another day of extreme heat in the Pioneer Valley, but those who wanted to cool off at Hampton Ponds Beach in Westfield were out of luck.

Our 22News crew found the beach completely deserted Friday morning. The Department of Conservation and Recreation posted signs warning potential swimmers about the health risks due to high bacteria levels in the water.

There was no indication of when the beach might reopen for swimming. Lifeguards are still required to be on duty even if the beach is closed to swimmers.

