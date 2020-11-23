No Thanksgiving Day snowstorm this year, but it’s happened in the past

Slowed traffic during a western Massachusetts snowstorm the day before Thanksgiving 2014.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year, we will steer clear from a significant snowstorm on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, we’re looking pretty wet and mild. However, we’ve had some pretty snowy Thanksgivings before.

The most recent one in memory would be 2014. The day before Thanksgiving we had a snowstorm that brought wet, heavy snow as thousands of locals were traveling for the holiday. The heavy snow led to significant delays on local highways.

The average first date of accumulating snow in the valley is near November 23rd, so it’s not all that rare for us to get snow on or near Thanksgiving.

One of the biggest snowstorms to hit on Thanksgiving Day was in 1989 when most areas got around 6 inches of snow. 

