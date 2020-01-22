NOAA: 2019 was second warmest year on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had quite a swing in temperatures across western Massachusetts this January.

According to NOAA, 2019 was the second warmest year on record.

The earth’s warming trend continued in 2019 making it the second warmest year in 140 years of climate records. For 2019, the average temperature across the globe was 1.71 degrees above the 20th-century average.

Most of the globe experienced above-average temperatures but one of the exceptions was the midwestern United States.

According to Climate Central, the 2010s were also the hottest decade on record with the past five years being the hottest five on record. 2019 marks the 43rd year in a row with global land and ocean temperatures above the 20th century average.

December 2019 was also the second warmest December on record across the globe.