Breaking News
Third suspect in deadly South Bridge Street shooting in Holyoke arrested in NYC
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

NOAA: 2019 was second warmest year on record

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had quite a swing in temperatures across western Massachusetts this January. 

According to NOAA, 2019 was the second warmest year on record. 

The earth’s warming trend continued in 2019 making it the second warmest year in 140 years of climate records. For 2019, the average temperature across the globe was 1.71 degrees above the 20th-century average.  

Most of the globe experienced above-average temperatures but one of the exceptions was the midwestern United States. 

According to Climate Central, the 2010s were also the hottest decade on record with the past five years being the hottest five on record. 2019 marks the 43rd year in a row with global land and ocean temperatures above the 20th century average. 

December 2019 was also the second warmest December on record across the globe. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets