NOAA: El Nino has come to an end

(WWLP) – According to NOAA, we have now returned to neutral conditions.

El Nino occurs when a large area of warmer than average water builds up in the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator.

This past winter and spring we experienced El Nino conditions as above-average sea surface temperatures increased across the Pacific Ocean near the equator.

But, according to NOAA, El Nino is officially done as near-average conditions have returned indicating there is no El Nino or La Nina present.

According to forecasters, that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to average weather conditions and it’s unclear what impact it could have on the rest of the hurricane season.

Of course, we are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it moves towards the east coast of Florida.