Breaking News
UPDATE: Suffield Police investigating deadly car vs. dump truck accident
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

NOAA: El Nino has come to an end

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – According to NOAA, we have now returned to neutral conditions.

El Nino occurs when a large area of warmer than average water builds up in the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator.

This past winter and spring we experienced El Nino conditions as above-average sea surface temperatures increased across the Pacific Ocean near the equator.

But, according to NOAA, El Nino is officially done as near-average conditions have returned indicating there is no El Nino or La Nina present.

According to forecasters, that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to average weather conditions and it’s unclear what impact it could have on the rest of the hurricane season.

Of course, we are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it moves towards the east coast of Florida.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Local Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet