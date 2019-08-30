NOAA: El Nino has come to an end

(WWLP) – According to NOAA, we have now returned to neutral conditions.
El Nino occurs when a large area of warmer than average water builds up in the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator.
This past winter and spring we experienced El Nino conditions as above-average sea surface temperatures increased across the Pacific Ocean near the equator.
But, according to NOAA, El Nino is officially done as near-average conditions have returned indicating there is no El Nino or La Nina present.
According to forecasters, that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to average weather conditions and it’s unclear what impact it could have on the rest of the hurricane season.
Of course, we are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it moves towards the east coast of Florida.