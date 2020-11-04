NOAA, Google team up to enhance weather forecasting, research with artificial intelligence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is the official United States government agency for hurricane forecasting, local forecasting, climate change research and environmental monitoring. And now, they’re taking new steps to improve their work.

NOAA just signed an agreement with Google to research how artificial intelligence could enhance its satellite and environmental data. This will be a push to improve weather forecasting, climate research and other technical innovation.

The acting NOAA administrator, Neil Jacobs, said this is critical for maintaining and enhancing the performance of their systems in support of public safety and the economy.

The use of artificial intelligence will be a significant leap in NOAA’s ability to forecast extreme weather events, like hurricanes and tornadoes. And better forecasting, means better protecting lives and property.