NOAA issues Hurricane forecast

(NBC News) Forecasters are predicting a “normal” 2019 hurricane season, while still warning that it only takes one major storm making landfall to end lives and destroy communities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting nine to 15 named storms this year, with four to eight developing into hurricanes. Of those, half will be major hurricanes.

“That’s a lot of activity, you need to start getting prepared now,” says NOAA Lead Seasonal Hurricane Forecaster Dr. Gerry Bell.

Coastal residents are being urged to review their emergency plans and gather supplies now, before storms form.

