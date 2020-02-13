1  of  3
NOAA: January 2020 was fifth warmest on record

(WWLP) – It has been a pretty mild February so far and the numbers are in for last month. 

2020 has gotten off to a warm start across the United States and in western Massachusetts.  

According to NOAA, last month was the fifth warmest January on record. All of the 48 contiguous states saw above-average temperatures last month.  

The average January temperature across the country was 35.5 degrees, 5.4 degrees above the 20th-century average. In the northeast, we experienced much above-average temperatures.  

In fact, according to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, January ranked as the ninth warmest on record here in western Massachusetts with an average temperature of 31 degrees. 

The warmer than average temperatures have also led to much less ice forming on The Great Lakes.  

Ice coverage was about 35 percent of average for January and Lake Erie, which is usually 50 percent covered by ice was only .4 percent frozen this year. 

