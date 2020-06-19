NOAA: May 2020 tied with 2016 for warmest on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been getting pretty warm recently as we approach the first day of summer Saturday.

May might have been on the cooler side for us in western Massachusetts, but that was not the case globally.

According to NOAA, May 2020 tied for the warmest May on record with 2016. The average global temperature in May was 1.71 degrees above the 20th-century average.

For the Northern Hemisphere it was the warmest May on record with a temperature of 2.14 degrees above average. In western Massachusetts, we had cooler temperatures especially during the beginning of May and even a little bit of snow in some spots.

Globally, the season spanning from March through May was 1.91 degrees above average, making it the second hottest period on record just behind 2016. It was the second warmest spring on record for the Northern Hemisphere.

Right now, it’s looking like we could see above-average temperatures in western Massachusetts as we head into the month of July.