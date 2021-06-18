NOAA: May 2021 was sixth warmest May on record

A roofer works on a new roof in a housing development while the sun beats down on him as the heat wave continues Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some very hot weather last week, things have been pretty comfortable lately.

Record warm temperatures have become pretty common these days and May tied as another record warm month. During the month of May here in western Massachusetts, we had some very cool days with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and some hot days with temperatures up into the 90s.

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, May 2021 tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest May in its 142-year record. It was the 45th consecutive May and 437th month in a row with temperatures above the 20th-century average.

Year to date, January through May, the global temperature ranked as the 8th highest on record.