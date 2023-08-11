CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far there hasn’t been a lot of activity in the tropics this year but that could be changing.
NOAA is now forecasting a 60 percent chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. They are now calling for 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 11 hurricanes, and 2 to 5 major hurricanes.
The main reason for the increase is the record-warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic right now.
The 22News Storm Team will keep a close look at the tropics into the peak of the hurricane season over the next couple of months.
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow the 22News Storm Team on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.