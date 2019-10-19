NOAA releases winter 2019/2020 forecast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — NOAA’s winter forecast is out and for Western Massachusetts, it’s not looking overly bitter cold or snowy. In fact, it’s the complete opposite.

Chicopee normally sees an average of 49.1 inches of snow every year at the Westover Air Reserve Base, and this year we shouldn’t be far off.

Precipitation, including rain and snow, is pegged to finish off close to average locally for the entire season.

But Mike Halpert, the deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, writes, “Without either El Nino or La Nina conditions, short-term climate patterns…will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation.”

The winter is expected to be overall warmer than normal, but even during a warmer winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are still expected.

The average high temperature for Springfield in December is 40 degrees, January, 35 degrees and 37 degrees in February.

No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures this winter.

The outlook does not predict snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are not predictable more than days in advance. The next update to the winter forecast will come from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Nov. 21.